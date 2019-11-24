Devotion marks Sathya Sai Baba’s birth anniversary fete

The 94th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba was celebrated with devotion and gaiety in Sri Sathya Sai Prema Sadan Mandir located in the Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar School campus here on Saturday.

Chanting of ‘omkaram’, ‘Suprabhatam,’ and ‘Nagar Sankirtan,’ and ‘rudrabhishekam’ marked the occasion in the morning. Later, member of Sri Sathya Sai youth wing went around the city and distributed fruits to students of various schools, patients at various hospitals and at juvenile homes.

Over 6,000 people were served lunch as ‘Mahanarayana seva.’ Needy people were given blankets and saris to mark the occasion at the mandir. In the evening, chief speaker Thotapalli Nagaraju of Anantapur gave discourse highlighting the thoughts of Sai Baba for the needy across the world.

M.S. Prakash Rao, State Coordinator for cultural programmes, organised a colourful cultural programme.

‘Sri Sathya Sai vishishta Seva Puraskar’ was presented to C.V. Gopala Raju, renowned eye specialist and the founder of Visakha Eye Hospital, for his support in rendering service to the needy. Hundreds of devotees participated in the Unjal Seva. The five-day long birthday celebrations concluded with the offering of maha mangala harathi.

A special magazine ‘Sai Spandana’ was released on the occasion.