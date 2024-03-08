GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Devotion and religious fervour mark Maha Sivaratri celebrations in Visakhapatnam

March 08, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former Union Minister T. Subbarami Reddy, sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi and sri Swatmanandendra Saraswathi performing ‘Abhishekam’ to the ‘Sivalingam’ on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri, in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Former Union Minister T. Subbarami Reddy, sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi and sri Swatmanandendra Saraswathi performing ‘Abhishekam’ to the ‘Sivalingam’ on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Maha Sivaratri was celebrated with devotion and religious fervour at various temples of Lord Siva in the city on Friday.

Devotees offering prayers to the Mahalingam installed by the TSR Kalapeetham at RK Beach on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Devotees offering prayers to the Mahalingam installed by the TSR Kalapeetham at RK Beach on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Devotees thronged the temples from the early hours on Friday. Special pujas were performed to mark the occasion. Many devotees observe a fast, and remain awake all through the night. In the early hours, many devotees go to the beach and take a bath at sea.

The 39th annual Maha Kumbabhishekam was performed by T. Subbarami Reddy at RK Beach on the occasion. Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi, head of Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham, inaugurated the event. Later, Mr. Subbarami Reddy, along with Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi and Uttaridhikari of the Peetham Sri Swatmanandendra, performed abhishekam to the Sivalingam.

