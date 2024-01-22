ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees in Visakhapatnam celebrate the consecration of Ram idol in Ayodhya with special pujas and programmes

January 22, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Children performing ‘kolatam’ as part of the celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Scores of devotees of Lord Sri Rama decked up the Rama temples in the city with saffron colour to join the nation-wide celebrations of the consecration of Ram idol in Ayodhya on Monday.

Devotees taking part in celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

The devotees performed special pujas and organised several programmes to mark the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone in 2020.

Children in the attire of Rama, Lakshmana, Sita and Hanuman having ‘prasadam’ during celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

As part of the celebrations, devotees chanted `Jai Sriram’ everywhere in the city, participated in the celebrations at the temples where the organisers distributed ‘Panakam’ (traditional beverage) and organised ‘Annasantharpana’ (serving food for devotees) at some Rama temples in different parts of the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees performed ‘Sahasranama Dipalankarana’ in the evening at the temples. Some devotees, who got ‘Akshinthalu’ (sacred yellow rice) from Ayodhya Mandir, distributed them to the locals and kept it in temples for use in auspicious events like annual Sri Rama Navami.

Jana Sena Party city president Vamsikrishna Yadav conducted special pujas in the Hanuman temple in the 39th ward. In the 95th ward, the devotees and members of the executive body of Kasi Visweswara temple and Ganapathi temple conducted special pujas.

On the other hand, scuba divers in the city also took part in the national celebration by immersing an idol of Lord Rama underwater in Rushikonda beach on Monday to show their faith in God.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US