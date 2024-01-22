GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Devotees in Visakhapatnam celebrate the consecration of Ram idol in Ayodhya with special pujas and programmes

January 22, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Children performing ‘kolatam’ as part of the celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Children performing ‘kolatam’ as part of the celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Scores of devotees of Lord Sri Rama decked up the Rama temples in the city with saffron colour to join the nation-wide celebrations of the consecration of Ram idol in Ayodhya on Monday.

Devotees taking part in celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Devotees taking part in celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

The devotees performed special pujas and organised several programmes to mark the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone in 2020.

Children in the attire of Rama, Lakshmana, Sita and Hanuman having ‘prasadam’ during celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Children in the attire of Rama, Lakshmana, Sita and Hanuman having ‘prasadam’ during celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

As part of the celebrations, devotees chanted `Jai Sriram’ everywhere in the city, participated in the celebrations at the temples where the organisers distributed ‘Panakam’ (traditional beverage) and organised ‘Annasantharpana’ (serving food for devotees) at some Rama temples in different parts of the city.

Devotees performed ‘Sahasranama Dipalankarana’ in the evening at the temples. Some devotees, who got ‘Akshinthalu’ (sacred yellow rice) from Ayodhya Mandir, distributed them to the locals and kept it in temples for use in auspicious events like annual Sri Rama Navami.

Jana Sena Party city president Vamsikrishna Yadav conducted special pujas in the Hanuman temple in the 39th ward. In the 95th ward, the devotees and members of the executive body of Kasi Visweswara temple and Ganapathi temple conducted special pujas.

On the other hand, scuba divers in the city also took part in the national celebration by immersing an idol of Lord Rama underwater in Rushikonda beach on Monday to show their faith in God.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.