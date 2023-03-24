Development works worth ₹150 crore taken up ahead of G-20 working group committee meeting in Visakhapatnam, says GVMC Commissioner

March 24, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Raja Babu informed Mayor G . Hari Venkata Kumari that development works worth around ₹150 crore were taken up by the corporation to project Visakhapatnam as one of beautiful destinations during the G-20 working group committee meeting scheduled to be organised on March 28 and 29. He said that not only roads, but also footpaths, street lights, greenery, view points, greenbelt, parks, open gyms and beach corridors were developed as part of the beautification drive.

He along with the Mayor and Deputy Mayors visited various areas right from Visakhapatnam Airport to Radisson Hotel to check status and quality of works being taken up ahead of the global meeting.

Starting their inspection at airport, the officials checked beautification works at the traffic islands and then moved to NAD Kotha Road. They checked 24/7 drinking water facility at Madhavadhara, which is going to be visited by the G-20 delegates. Later, they checked the mural paintings on the walls along the Thatichetlapalem route. The officials also inspected a model bus stop near Andhra University and beach corridor works at Jodugullapalem view point and Seethakonda view point. The Mayor informed the Municipal Commissioner that she is proposing to name Seethakonda view point as Dr YSR view point.

Chief Engineer Ravi Krishna Raju, Additional Commisisoner V. Sanyasi Rao and others were present.