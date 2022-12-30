Development projects worth ₹986 crore will change the face of Narsipatnam, says Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

December 30, 2022 06:56 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that Narsipatnam, the gateway to the Visakha Agency, which has been neglected for long, is now being developed at a cost of ₹986 crore.

The Chief Minister unveiled a plaque as part of the stone-laying ceremony for many development projects including construction of a government medical college, linking Yeleru and Thandava canals and road widening works in Narsipatnam municipality, at Joginadhunipalem village in Anakapalli district on December 30 (Friday).

He recalled that during his padayatra before the 2019 elections, the people of Narsipatnam region had told him that patients were dying on the way to hospitals in Visakhapatnam city. “The previous governments have failed to fulfil the decades-long demand of a super speciality hospital. The medical college, the teaching hospital, nursing college attached to it and the other development colleges will change the face of Narsipatnam,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Three more medical colleges at Arogyapuram, Paderu and Vizianagaram, a tribal engineering college and a tribal university, all in North Andhra region will be set up. The linking of Yeleru and Thandava canals would ensure irrigation facilities to the farmers of this region. The tendering process for six lift irrigation schemes have been completed and the work will begin soon, said the Chief Minister.

Reshma, a student of a junior college in Narsipatnam, who was invited onto the stage said that her dream was to become a doctor and expressed confidence that the new medical college in Narsipatnam would motive parents to send their children, especially girls for higher studies. Describing education as a powerful weapon to change the world, she thanked the Chief Minister for launching various schemes for the promotion of education.

Narsipatnam MLA Petla Uma Shankar Ganesh also spoke on the occasion.

