ADVERTISEMENT

Development of Andhra Pradesh possible only with double engine government led by BJP, says the party leader

Published - July 09, 2024 09:26 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

‘Steps will be taken to address the financial crisis being faced by Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP Andhra Pradesh general secretary and independent director of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Sagi Kashi Viswanadha Raju has said that the development of Andhra Pradesh is possible only with a double engine government led by BJP. He said that the steps would be taken to address the financial crisis in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy would also be coming to the city on July 10 to have a meeting with the steel plant management on July 11 as the Minister has assured them that the government would not privatise RINL-VSP, he added.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. Raju said that the State has suffered because of the YSRCP government led by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the past five years. He said that the delay in Polavaram project and also the new railway zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters, were also due to Mr. Jagan’s failures as the Chief Minister. The Centre was ready to establish the railway zone, but it was delayed becuase the then State government did not allocate land for it, he said.

While talking about the capital issue, Mr. Raju said the partners in the NDA government in the State were committed to develop Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US