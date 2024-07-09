GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Development of Andhra Pradesh possible only with double engine government led by BJP, says the party leader

‘Steps will be taken to address the financial crisis being faced by Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’

Published - July 09, 2024 09:26 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP Andhra Pradesh general secretary and independent director of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Sagi Kashi Viswanadha Raju has said that the development of Andhra Pradesh is possible only with a double engine government led by BJP. He said that the steps would be taken to address the financial crisis in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Union Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy would also be coming to the city on July 10 to have a meeting with the steel plant management on July 11 as the Minister has assured them that the government would not privatise RINL-VSP, he added.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. Raju said that the State has suffered because of the YSRCP government led by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the past five years. He said that the delay in Polavaram project and also the new railway zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters, were also due to Mr. Jagan’s failures as the Chief Minister. The Centre was ready to establish the railway zone, but it was delayed becuase the then State government did not allocate land for it, he said.

While talking about the capital issue, Mr. Raju said the partners in the NDA government in the State were committed to develop Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

