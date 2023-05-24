Development in Andhra Pradesh has come to a standstill under the YSRCP regime, says Ganta

May 24, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Minister and MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has alleged that development in the State has come to a standstill under the present YSR Congress Party regime.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said no new industries have come up and the FDI has dried up. He also pointed out that so far no justice was done in the desecration of temples at Antarvedi and Ramatheertham.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao also alleged that there has been no progress in many irrigation projects such as Polavaram, but the Chief Minister in the last year of his term is busy laying foundation stones for new projects, to just misguide the people.

The former TDP Minister said that if the Chief Minister was really keen in solving the issue of VSP’s (Visakhapatnam Steel Plant) privatisation, he should have convened an all-party meet and taken a delegation to New Delhi and would have discussed it with the Prime Minister.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao also pointed out that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had agreed on the floor of the house and had accepted Amaravati as the capital, when he was in the opposition. But immediately after coming to power, he made a volte-face and is now talking of three capitals, the TDP MLA alleged.

Instead of developing Amaravati, the Chief Minister is busy taking loans to fund his welfare schemes and pushing the State into a debt trap.

He asserted that in 2024, the people would reject the YSR Congress Party, and it is very evident from the recent MLC polls that the anti-incumbency factor is very high in the State.

TDP has won four MLC seats, including three in the graduates’ constituency and one under the MLA quota, this should ring the bells for Mr. Jagan. TDP could garner over 50% of the votes spread over 120 constituencies. This clearly ridicules the statement made by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary and Advisor to Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy that 98.5% of the people are with the YSR Congress Party, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao alleged that due to the enhancement of rate in the solar power purchase agreement from ₹4.50 to ₹19 per unit, the people of the State are being burdened with a debt to the tune of ₹56,000 crore.

He also alleged that an electrical firm owned by Mr. Avinash Reddy, is reaping the benefits with the hike in the cost of transformers and digital meters.

MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao said the State was sinking with every passing day, and there had been dissatisfaction from all segments of the society.

Unemployment has reached an all time high and farmers are in dire straits. The posts in universities, teachers and group services are not being filled, he said.

Earlier, the leaders released the TDP’s Mahanadu programme, which will be held at the end of this month in Rajamahendavaram.