Development has taken a hit during BJP rule, says A.P. Congress leader Sailajanath

Former Minister and Congress leader S. Sailajanath has said the development of the country suffered under the BJP rule.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Sailajanath said ever since the BJP came to power, it has been using patriotism as a tool for political gains. According to him, the country achieved double-digit growth rate during the UPA regime, but slipped to single digit during the NDA rule. “All sectors, including industrial and services, are registering negative growth after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister,” he pointed out.

Critical of the YSRCP government functioning, he pointed out that it cannot implement the welfare schemes without increasing the revenue and this would be possible only when special category status was accorded to the State.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should be cautious of BJP and should not fall into its trap, he said.