Develop personal skills to succeed in rapidly changing professional landscape, Andhra University students told in Visakhapatnam

December 02, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Ajay Gummala from Google emphasised the significance of personal skills in the rapidly evolving professional landscape, during a session at Andhra University School of International Business here on Saturday. The event was organised by Officer on Special Duty V. Krishna Mohan and Deputy Director S Sarabandi.

Mr. Gummala navigated through the intricate intersection of academia and real-world expectations, providing students with a comprehensive perspective on excelling in both realms.

While shedding light on the essential attributes required for success in today’s competitive environment, he advised students to explore entrepreneurial ventures.

Prof. Krishna Mohan spoke about disruptive technologies shaping industries and emphasised how students should gear up for the challenges and opportunities.

