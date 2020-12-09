Visakhapatnam

Develop Araku, Collector urged

Araku MP G. Madhavi and MLA Chetti Phalguna apprised District Collector V. Vinay Chand on the need to develop Araku to attract international tourists.

The MP and MLA met the Collector here on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum to him that widening of roads would provide faster access to the international airport. The development works should be done while considering the limitations in scheduled areas. They said that five mandals in Anantagiri were placed in non-scheduled areas and hence, they were not getting the benefits of ITDA schemes.

They sought the inclusion of the five mandals in scheduled area. The Collector agreed to write to the government in this regard. They also sought issue of SC and BC certificates by MROs in tribal areas and appointment of doctors at the Munchingput Hospital. The Collector appointed one doctor immediately and agreed to appoint one more doctor soon.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2020 1:17:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/develop-araku-collector-urged/article33283787.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY