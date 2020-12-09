Develop Araku, Collector urged

Araku MP G. Madhavi and MLA Chetti Phalguna apprised District Collector V. Vinay Chand on the need to develop Araku to attract international tourists.
The MP and MLA met the Collector here on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum to him that widening of roads would provide faster access to the international airport. The development works should be done while considering the limitations in scheduled areas. They said that five mandals in Anantagiri were placed in non-scheduled areas and hence, they were not getting the benefits of ITDA schemes.
They sought the inclusion of the five mandals in scheduled area. The Collector agreed to write to the government in this regard. They also sought issue of SC and BC certificates by MROs in tribal areas and appointment of doctors at the Munchingput Hospital. The Collector appointed one doctor immediately and agreed to appoint one more doctor soon.
