Devan Reddy terms reports of quitting YSRCP as ‘rumours’

December 12, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy and his son Devan Reddy have denied the reports that the latter had resigned from the YSRCP.

Dismissing the reports as ‘rumours’, Mr. Nagireddy and Mr. Devan Reddy on December 12 (Tuesday) said that their loyalty to the YSRCP and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy remained intact and that they would abide by all the decisions taken by the party leadership.

The MLA and his son met YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy on Tuesday.

“Our primary goal is to see Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister again,” said Mr. Devan Reddy.

Mr. Devan Reddy said that he had gone out of the city on some personal work, and there was no mobile signal at that place. “I spoke to Mr. Subba Reddy before going out of the city. By the time I returned, several rumours were doing the rounds,” he said.

“Why should I resign from the party when my father is an MLA? I came here (Mr. Subba Reddy’s residence) to explain to Mr. Subba Reddy that we are with the party. We will abide by the party’s decision,” he added.