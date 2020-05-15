Details of gas leak victims collected

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 May 2020 23:24 IST

In the household survey taken up following the government’s instructions to extend financial assistance to the areas hit by styrene leak from LG Polymers so far collected details of 6,196 houses and 20,033 persons, according to GVMC Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao. The scope of the survey is 6,297 houses and 20,574 persons.

The Commissioner of Zone VI, Town Planning, UCD, ward secretaries and volunteers conducted the survey.

Advertising

Advertising