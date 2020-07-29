Despite spike in cases, people ignore safety norms in city

Ever since recording the first case of COVID-19 in the city in the last week of March, it has seen the highest spike in this month. The district has recorded over 6,000 cases in this month, which includes over 5,000 in the city itself. The death toll also crossed the 70-mark in this month alone. But despite the spike all around, many in the district and in the city are yet to follow the basic protocols, as prescribed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Wolrd Health Organisation (WHO).

“Many appear to believe in the adage ‘ignorance is bliss’ and that is why knowing everything they still tend not to follow the basic protocol of wearing masks. In the last 48 hours, we have booked over 300 cases and so far since the order was on June 24, the number of cases booked has crossed the 9,000-mark,” said Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar Meena.

“Though it is known fact that in the district, especially in the GVMC limits, the pandemic has entered entered the community spread phase and is fast spreading, still people tend not to follow the basic protocol such as wearing a mask, sanitising the hand with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitiser and maintaining the social distancing protocol of three-feet,” said District COVID Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar.

The main reason for spike in some of the hotspots such as Dandu Bazaar, Anakapalle, Appughar, Jodugullapalem, Kobbarithota and Peda Jalaripeta, is people not following the basic protocol, he said.

In these areas, people already live in close proximity and it is more necessary that they follow the protocols, he said.

‘Stay indoors’

According to District Collector V. Vinay Chand, while efforts are on to contain the spread, the best way to break the chain of spread of the virus is to follow the three basic protocols.

Staying indoors is the safest option, but now with the lockdown lifted and most of the offices functioning, one has to come out but if he or she maintains the three protocols, then the virus can be kept at bay. And most importantly move out only when required and to places where it is required to go, he said.

But according to the Police Commissioner, many educated people and youth, who have been fined were seen moving out without any particular reason and most importantly without following the norms. “Such ignorance, is not accepted, at least during this period,” said Mr. Meena.