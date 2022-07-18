Despite promises, Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru train yet to be restored

South Central Railway is reportedly reluctant to give the path and suggesting a longer alternative route via Gudivada to run the train

South Central Railway is reportedly reluctant to give the path and suggesting a longer alternative route via Gudivada to run the train

Notwithstanding the assurance given by the previous Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, and the letter given by Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy to the present Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, more than three months ago, seeking a daily train to Bengaluru, the Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru express is yet to be restored.

The South Western Railway (SWR) had agreed to operate the train provided the East Coast Railway (E Co R) gives an LHB rake and the latter is also said to be willing to do so. The South Central Railway (SCR) is reportedly reluctant to give the path and is suggesting a longer alternative route via Gudivada, through which already two other trains are being operated, according to reliable sources.

High patronage

The 06580 Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru – Tatkal weekly, which was run as a special train, was highly successful with an average occupancy of over 140% during two consecutive financial years. The previous Railway Minister had even assured on the floor of Parliament that the train would be revived.

Information obtained under RTI shows that 06580 Tatkal Weekly Special from Visakhapatnam to Yeswantpur was an overwhelming success with the highest occupancy among weekly trains on this route. It had 143.54% occupancy during 2017-18 and 146.72% in 2018-19. The weekly special train was withdrawn during 2019-20.

Mr. Kishan Reddy had written to Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw impressing upon him the need to start a daily train from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru via Vijayawada and Tirupati. He had also reminded the Railway Minister as to how the extension of the Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam daily Prasanthi express to Bhubaneswar, had deprived the people of the largest city in Andhra Pradesh of a dedicated train to the Silicon Valley of India. He also reminded the Railway Minister that Visakhapatnam was a major tourist destination apart from being an IT hub.

The South Western Railway (SWR) had planned to introduce a weekly train from SMVT (Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal) Bengaluru to Visakhapatnam Junction in March this year. But, the inauguration of the SMVT, Bengaluru, was delayed and it was operationalised only about 10 days ago.

Trains have already been introduced from SMVT to Karaikal, Agartala and a few other destinations but the SMVT Bengaluru - Visakhapatnam express is yet to be revived, despite assurances by the Union Ministers.

In the absence of direct trains, and lack of berth quota on through trains, many passengers going from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru are travelling to Samarlakota and catching Seshadri Express. Some go to Vijayawada and travel by bus to Bengaluru. The Vizag – Bengaluru flight tickets are being sold at a premium, in view of the high demand.