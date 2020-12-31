Derailment: Kirandul special express to be short-terminated today

Restoration works taken up

Due to derailment of goods train between Jarati-Malliguda section of Kottavalasa-Kirandul line, the train services between Koraput and Kirandul are affected. This resulted in short- termination of Visakhapatnam- Kirandul special express at Koraput.

Train no. 08514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul special express, leaving Visakhapatnam on December 31 will be short-terminated at Koraput and will return as 08513 Koraput to Visakhapatnam special express on the same day. Hence there will be no service of this train between Koraput-Kirandul on December 31.

Restoration works were taken up on a war-footing and work is in progress. More than 300 workers engaged in the operation apart from 100 railway officials and staff.

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, ADRM (infra) Akshay Saxena and other officers visited the site and are monitoring the restoration works, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.