A Deputy Tahsildar was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths, while he was allegedly receiving a bribe for issue of a ‘family member certificate’, on Monday evening. The accused, B. Ravi Kumar, is a Deputy Tahsildar at Maharanipeta in the city. He allegedly demanded ₹3,00,000 as bribe for issue of the family member certificate to N. Annapurna of Visakhapatnam. He was trapped by the ACB sleuths, while he was receiving ₹60,000 as part payment for the bribe amount demanded by him.
Deputy Tahsildar in ACB trap
Special Correspondent
Visakhapatnam,
December 14, 2021 00:37 IST
Special Correspondent
Visakhapatnam,
December 14, 2021 00:37 IST
