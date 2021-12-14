Visakhapatnam

Deputy Tahsildar in ACB trap

A Deputy Tahsildar was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths, while he was allegedly receiving a bribe for issue of a ‘family member certificate’, on Monday evening. The accused, B. Ravi Kumar, is a Deputy Tahsildar at Maharanipeta in the city. He allegedly demanded ₹3,00,000 as bribe for issue of the family member certificate to N. Annapurna of Visakhapatnam. He was trapped by the ACB sleuths, while he was receiving ₹60,000 as part payment for the bribe amount demanded by him.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2021 12:38:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/deputy-tahsildar-in-acb-trap/article37948017.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY