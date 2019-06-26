Deputy Registrar arrested for ‘demanding’ plot as bribe

The officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested the Deputy Registrar and Divisional Cooperative Officer for Visakhapatnam on charge of accepting a piece of land as bribe from a housing society for doing an official favour.

“B. Mosha, the accsued officer, was caught red-handed when he was in the process of registering the piece of land in the name of his brother. The plot is valued at ₹49.93 lakh as per the price fixed by the government, but its estimated market value would be around ₹1 crore,” the ACB officials said.

Housing society

According to ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Ranga Raju, some employees of Veterinary Department who were allotted land under the Animal Husbandry Department Employees’ Cooperative Housebuilding Society led by its president Rongali Simhadrappa had lodged a complaint, alleging that that the accused officer was demanding a piece of land from the society for doing an official favour.

It is learnt that the retired veterinary employees were allotted plots in Veterinary Colony in Chinagadili area. “The accused officer allegedly had been threatening the employees that he would launch a probe into the allotment of plots, unless he was given a 200 square yard plot as bribe,” the DCP said.

Vexed with it, the retired employees lodged a complaint with the ACB and the officials, after conducting a preliminary fact check, laid a trap.

Caught red-handed

On Tuesday, the accused officer was caught red-handed at the Sub-Registrar’s office when the plot was being registered in the name of his brother Boina Mallikarjuna Rao. A similar case was reported in 2004, when the ACB officials caught an MRO who allegedly demanded a piece of land for doing an official favour.