Visakhapatnam

05 July 2020 23:00 IST

Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) Pamula Pushpa Sreevani will tour Paderu on July 7. She will leave Visakhapatnam by road on Tuesday morning and visit the ITDA and hold meetings with the officials from 10.30 a.m. onwards. She will return to the city, the same evening.

