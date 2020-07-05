Visakhapatnam

Deputy CM to visit Paderu on July 7

Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) Pamula Pushpa Sreevani will tour Paderu on July 7. She will leave Visakhapatnam by road on Tuesday morning and visit the ITDA and hold meetings with the officials from 10.30 a.m. onwards. She will return to the city, the same evening.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 5, 2020 11:01:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/deputy-cm-to-visit-paderu-on-july-7/article31996629.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY