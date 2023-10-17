Deputy CM launches new website of Girijan Cooperative Corporation in Visakhapatnam

October 17, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Tribal Welfare P. Rajanna Dora unveiled the new website of the Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC), in a programme here on Tuesday. Secretary of Tribal Welfare Department Kantilal Dande, Director of Tribal Welfare Department J. Murali, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, G. Suresh Kumar and others took part in the programme.

During the programme, Mr. Rajanna Dora said that the GCC made significant strides in tribal empowerment, from procuring forest and agricultural products from tribal communities to selling them in wholesale and retail markets, supplying ration goods through DR depots, establishing petrol bunks, opening retail outlets in various States and setting up One Dhan Vikasa Kendras, among other initiatives. Furthermore, the popular Araku Valley Coffee has gained international recognition due to these concerted efforts, he said.

In a significant boost to the tribal economy, the Tribal Cooperative Corporation (GCC) injected ₹494.25 crore into its core activities during the 2022-23 fiscal year, with the procurement of forest and agricultural products amounting to ₹75.56 crore.

Mr. Rajannadora expressed his optimism that the new website would play a pivotal role in further expanding the market for GCC’s natural products.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said that the new website contained comprehensive information about GCC’s field-level services, expenditure, strategies, and outcomes. Furthermore, the website has integrated online shopping and social media platforms for natural products manufactured in industrial units using raw materials collected from GCC tribal areas.