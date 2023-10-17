HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Deputy CM launches new website of Girijan Cooperative Corporation in Visakhapatnam

Website will provide comprehensive information about GCC’s field-level services, says Managing Director

October 17, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Tribal Welfare P. Rajanna Dora unveiled the new website of the Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC), in a programme here on Tuesday. Secretary of Tribal Welfare Department Kantilal Dande, Director of Tribal Welfare Department J. Murali, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, G. Suresh Kumar and others took part in the programme.

During the programme, Mr. Rajanna Dora said that the GCC made significant strides in tribal empowerment, from procuring forest and agricultural products from tribal communities to selling them in wholesale and retail markets, supplying ration goods through DR depots, establishing petrol bunks, opening retail outlets in various States and setting up One Dhan Vikasa Kendras, among other initiatives. Furthermore, the popular Araku Valley Coffee has gained international recognition due to these concerted efforts, he said.

In a significant boost to the tribal economy, the Tribal Cooperative Corporation (GCC) injected ₹494.25 crore into its core activities during the 2022-23 fiscal year, with the procurement of forest and agricultural products amounting to ₹75.56 crore.

Mr. Rajannadora expressed his optimism that the new website would play a pivotal role in further expanding the market for GCC’s natural products.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said that the new website contained comprehensive information about GCC’s field-level services, expenditure, strategies, and outcomes. Furthermore, the website has integrated online shopping and social media platforms for natural products manufactured in industrial units using raw materials collected from GCC tribal areas.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.