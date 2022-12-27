ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy CM inaugurates All India DWCRA Bazaar in Visakhapatnam

December 27, 2022 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Visitors at Saras Dwcra Bazaar at AU Grounds in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu has said that the Central and State governments are jointly promoting DWCRA groups for the economic empowerment of women.

Mr. Mutyala Naidu, who is also Minister for Panchayat Raj, inaugurated the All India DWCRA Craft Bazaar at Andhra University Engineering College Ground here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mutyala Naidu said that the exhibition would provide an opportunity to the members of DWCRA groups to sell their products.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Gopalakrishna Dwivedi and DRDA Project Director Shobarani were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US