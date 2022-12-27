Deputy CM inaugurates All India DWCRA Bazaar in Visakhapatnam

December 27, 2022 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu has said that the Central and State governments are jointly promoting DWCRA groups for the economic empowerment of women.

Mr. Mutyala Naidu, who is also Minister for Panchayat Raj, inaugurated the All India DWCRA Craft Bazaar at Andhra University Engineering College Ground here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mutyala Naidu said that the exhibition would provide an opportunity to the members of DWCRA groups to sell their products.

Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Gopalakrishna Dwivedi and DRDA Project Director Shobarani were present.