Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan inspects palatial building at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on Monday visited the palatial building at Rushikonda Beach, constructed by the A.P. Tourism Development Corporation during the tenure of YSRCP government. He went around the building and took selfies. He interacted with women workers, who were tending to the plants in the garden.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Chief Minister had gone to Vizianagaram district to review the situation in the wake of diarrhoeal deaths at Gurla village, on Monday morning. On his way back to Visakhapatnam Airport from Vizianagaram, he made an unscheduled visit to Rushikonda and inspected the palatial building.

Elamanchili MLA Sundarapu Vijay Kumar and corporator P.V.L.N. Murthy Yadav apprised the Deputy Chief Minister on the extent of the building, market value and legal issues pertaining to the building. The JSP president hailed the corporator for waging a legal battle on the violations pertaining to the construction of the building.

Mr. Murthy Yadav said that he was able to pursue the case due to the support of the JSP chief.

Later, Mr. Pawan Kalyan left for Visakhapatnam Airport on his way back to Vijayawada.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.