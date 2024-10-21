GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan inspects palatial building at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam

Published - October 21, 2024 08:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan taking a selfie at the government building at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan taking a selfie at the government building at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on Monday visited the palatial building at Rushikonda Beach, constructed by the A.P. Tourism Development Corporation during the tenure of YSRCP government. He went around the building and took selfies. He interacted with women workers, who were tending to the plants in the garden.

The Deputy Chief Minister had gone to Vizianagaram district to review the situation in the wake of diarrhoeal deaths at Gurla village, on Monday morning. On his way back to Visakhapatnam Airport from Vizianagaram, he made an unscheduled visit to Rushikonda and inspected the palatial building.

Elamanchili MLA Sundarapu Vijay Kumar and corporator P.V.L.N. Murthy Yadav apprised the Deputy Chief Minister on the extent of the building, market value and legal issues pertaining to the building. The JSP president hailed the corporator for waging a legal battle on the violations pertaining to the construction of the building.

Mr. Murthy Yadav said that he was able to pursue the case due to the support of the JSP chief.

Later, Mr. Pawan Kalyan left for Visakhapatnam Airport on his way back to Vijayawada.


