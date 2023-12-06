HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Depression weakens into well-marked low pressure; to weaken further

December 06, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The deep depression (remnant of cyclonic storm Michaung) over northeast Telangana and adjoining south Chattisgarh-south interior Odisha and coastal AP, moved slowly north-north eastwards and weakened into a well-marked low pressure area over the same region on Wednesday (December 6) afternoon, according to a bulletin issued by the IMD.

The system is likely to continue to move nearly north-northeastwards and weaken further into a low pressure area.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR), Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari and Eluru districts. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers with lightning is likely at many places over north coastal AP and at a few places over south coastal AP and Yanam till Thursday morning.

The significant amounts of rainfall (recorded in cm) are: Coastal AP: Bhimadole (Eluru district) – 24, Kukunoor (Eluru) – 22, Narsapuram (West Godavari) – 21, Chintalapudi (Eluru) – 21, Narsipatnam (Anakapalli) – 20 cm, Bhimavaram (West Godavari) – 20, Koyyalagudem (Eluru) 20, Amalapuram (BR Ambedkar Konaseema) – 19, Anakapalli – 19, Kunavaram (ASR) – 19, Yelamanchili (Anakapalli) 19, Sattenapalli (Palnadu) – 18, Palakoderu (West Godavari) -18 and Tanuku (West Godavari) – 17.

Visakhapatnam city received 15 cm and Visakhapatnam Airport received 7 cm.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.