Depression weakens, crosses Odisha coast near Chilika Lake

The depression in the Bay that triggered heavy rains across Andhra Pradesh in the last two days weakened on July 20 (Saturday), and moved towards neighbouring Odisha, where it crossed the coast near Chilika Lake and then moved northwestwards at a speed of 3 kmph, a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

As a consequence, there would no rainfall in the State from July 22, the bulletin said.

However, under the influence of the remnants of the weather system, there would be rainfall activity at isolated places on July 21, the bulletin added.

In the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on July 20, Anakapalli district recorded the highest rainfall of 144.25 mm, which was followed by Paderu in Alluri Sitharama Raju district (116.5 mm) and Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam (98.25 mm).

Srikakulam district recorded the highest of 94.25 mm, said APSDPS, the government’s rainfall data collection unit.

A few places in the North Coastal region received less than 25 mm rainfall on July 20, one of which was S. Rayavaram (23 mm) in Anakapalli district.

Meanwhile, the government asked the authorities to closely monitor the water levels in the rivers, streams and canals by taking into account the situation in the catchment areas of the water bodies in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

In Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, the officials were asked to evacuate people in the villages near the Nagavali and Vamsadhara rivers should the situation turn alarming.

Women & Child Welfare, and Tribal Welfare Minister G. Sandhya Rani directed the officials of Parvathipuram-Manyam district to be alert. She advised people to be vigilant as streams and rivulets might overflow due to heavy rains in the catchment areas.