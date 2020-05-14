Visakhapatnam

Depression brewing over Bay of Bengal

The well-marked low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a depression on Friday and further intensify into a cyclonic storm by Saturday evening, the meteorology officials have said.

Under its influence, thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over the north and south coastal A.P. and Yanam on Friday.

Apart from thunderstorm, gusty winds reaching the speed of 40 kmph are likely to bow over isolated places over the north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Yanam on Saturday. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places on the same day. The weather system is likely to continue on Sunday. The Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam has issued a warning for fishermen other than Andhra coast for the next 24 hours, ending at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching the speed of 50 kmph is likely to prevail over the southeast Bay of Bengal. The sea conditions may be very rough over this area and fishermen are advised not to venture in this area, the CWC officials said.

