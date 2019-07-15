‘Depressed’ woman poisons two children, ends life

A 30-year-old woman gave poison to her two hearing and speech impaired children before consuming it herself near a temple at G. Narayanapuram under the Pendurthi police station limits of Viskahapatnam district on Sunday.

According to police, the woman was reportedly depressed as the family could not afford to the treatment of the children who had other health issues too and this could have prompted her to resorting to the extreme step.

The deceased have been identified as B. Anitha (30), her son B. Uma Maheswara Rao (6) and daughter B. Ramya Sri (9).

According to Pendurthi Inspector Venku Naidu, the family hailing from Baruva village of Sompeta mandal in Srikakulam district had shifted to G. Narayanapuram long ago.

Anitha’s husband B. Sathyanarayana works as a welder in a company at Pydibheemavaram in Srikakulam district and visits his family every Sunday.

Financial crunch

Primary investigation revealed that both the children, apart from being hearing and speech impaired, had also other health issues and the couple was not able to provide proper treatment to their children owing to financial crunch.

“On Sunday morning, the woman reportedly took the children to the temple and poisoned them there before consuming the same. Mr. Sathyanarayana after reaching home did not find his wife and children and searched for them. He found them lying dead near the temple,” the Inspector said. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Helpline

People with suicidal tendencies can seek assistance by dialling the helpline 100.