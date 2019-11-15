Department of Posts plans melas to promote financial inclusion

The Department of Posts (DoP) is organising melas across the State from November 15 to 29 to create awareness on various postal products and schemes, Postmaster General (Visakhapatnam Region) M. Venkateswarlu has said.

“The melas are aimed at promoting social security and financial inclusion in the field of life insurance coverage, Aadhaar linked DBT through India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) accounts and empowerment of girl children by opening Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Accounts (SSA). Special focus is being laid on rural areas,” he told the media here on Thursday.

Arrangements have been made to bring more number of people particularly from rural areas under the financial inclusion by opening IPPB accounts which provides paperless banking and Aadhaar enabled payments.

“The department is planning to open exclusive nodal parcel delivery centres in Visakhapatnam and Kakinada,” he said.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

“We are expecting to cover more girl children aged less than 10 years under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana which fetches compound interest of 8.4% per annum,” Mr. Venkateswarlu said.

According to him, 17,173 SSA accounts have been opened by September this year and the department is aiming at covering 10,000 girl children more during the melas.

Referring to IPPB accounts, he said 1,78,000 accounts have been opened since its launch in Visakhapatnam Region and the department was aiming at opening of 72,500 accounts more.

When it comes to savings bank accounts, Visakhapatnam Region has got 1,68,723 accounts by September. “During the melas, we are planning to open 50,000 more such accounts,” Mr. Venkateswarlu added.