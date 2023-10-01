Department of Consumer Affairs has successfully improved case disposal rates, says official

October 01, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A day-long workshop on “Consumer Protection in Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu Telangana” was organised by the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA), Govt of India, in collaboration with Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, here, recently.

The main issues in the Consumer Protection Framework, Development Enforcement of Standards, Price Monitoring Price Stabilisation, and Ensuring Quantity through Legal Metrology Act 2009 were discussed in the workshop.

Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi, president, National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Nidhi Khare, Special Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, H. Arun Kumar, Secretary to Government of Andhra Pradesh, Pramod Kumar Tiwari, DG, BIS, Alok Kumar Srivastava, DG, NTH, along with senior officials from the Department of Consumer Affairs including Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands attended the workshop.

Secretary in the Department of Consumer Affairs, praised the proactive steps taken by the president of NCDRC in resolving consumer disputes and marking the month of August 2023 with 188% disposal rate. He mentioned that in a significant development, the Department of Consumer Affairs has successfully improved case disposal rates through extensive engagement with consumer commissions and focussed efforts.

He said that in 2023 as many as 1.36 lakh cases were resolved.

AI-enabled solutions

The Secretary further added that the department is working on using the AI-enabled solutions to reduce the pendency of cases in the National, State, and District Consumer Commissions. The case filed in the Consumer Commissions will be analysed through AI and will generate the summary of the case and many more actions will be done through AI in resolving the case.

Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi emphasised the need for the timely disposal of cases while also chairing a panel discussion on reducing the pendency of cases in the consumer commissions. He said there was no substitute for hard work.

Parallel sessions were also held during the workshop to discuss the implementation and enforcement of the Legal Metrology Act and rules made there under the use of the National Test House for materials used in government projects and testing, the utilisation of ISI products in the State government projects, and price monitoring and price stabilisation.

