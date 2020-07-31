DEO warns pvt. schools against collection of excess fee

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 July 2020 23:31 IST

‘Several complaints were received from parents on the issue’

District Educational Officer (DEO) B. Lingeswara Reddy warned managements of private educational institutions over alleged collection of excess fee in the district. He said that despite strict instructions from the Sate government, a number of private schools are collecting additional fee.

In a release on Friday, Mr. Lingeswara Reddy said that he had received a number of complaints from the parents that the managements were collecting additional fee. Private schools should only collect last year tuition fee and they should also allow the parents to pay the fee in instalments, he said. He said that Chairman of Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) R. Kantha Rao had issued strict orders regarding it and action will be taken against those managements violating the norms, he said. As per the directions, online classes for Class I to VIII should be conducted for 35 to 40 minutes (Two sessions a day) and for classes IX and X, the online classes should be conducted for 35 min to 40 min (Four sessions a day).

The DEO said that he has been receiving complaints that many teachers working in private schools were not receiving salaries from March and many have been sacked. He instructed the private school managements to provide proper salaries to the teachers. He said that students, parents and private school teachers can contact helpline numbers 9493861412, 9493861417 and inform their problems.