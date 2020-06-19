Visakhapatnam

DEO warns private schools over online classes, fee

District Educational Officer B. Lingeswara Reddy has warned that action will be initiated against schools conducting online classes for students from I to V standard, in violation of the rules.

In a statement on Friday, the DEO said that complaints were received from parents and public in this regard. They would be investigated and stringent action would be initiated against such school managements. He also directed the managements of all schools (unaided) to implement the rules issued by the Commissioner of Education, A.P., in the past, asking the recognised schools not to hike the fee for 2020-21 in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The parents should be given the option to pay it in instalment in view of the financial difficulties of parents due to the lockdown. The schools should not be reopened till further orders, he added.

