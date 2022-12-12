Denizens cloak up in city as temperature dips due to rain

December 12, 2022 05:36 am | Updated 05:36 am IST - Visakhapatnam

A wintry feel continued to pervade the city as moderate rainfall aided by strong gusts of wind brought temperatures down on Sunday.

Officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the rains on Sunday were part of the changes in the climatic conditions in the wake of Cyclone Mandous, which wreaked havoc in parts of north Tamil Nadu and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh after making landfall between Sriharikota and Puducherry coasts.

A meteorologist at the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) in Visakhapatnam said, “Visakhapatnam Airport and Waltair weather observatory centres within our limits have recorded 10 mm of rainfall till Sunday evening. Rainfall activity will continue in isolated parts of the city on Monday too, but may not be as intense as on Sunday.”

On the other hand, a fresh low pressure system is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea around December 13.

The remnants of Cyclone Mandous remained less marked on Sunday. Under its influence, a fresh low pressure is likely to form over the sea by December 13 and then move west-northwestward away from the Indian coast.