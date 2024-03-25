Denied BJP MP ticket, GVL promises to continue to work for development of Visakhapatnam

March 25, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said that he will continue to work on developing Visakhapatnam through the various activities of the ‘GVL For Vizag’ programme with an eye on the general elections.

Mr. Narasimha Rao sent a video message on Monday thanking party leaders and workers, his friends, and well-wishers for standing by him and for expressing unhappiness over the party denying him the ticket for the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency. He said that he has been working in Visakhapatnam for the past three years and was successful in finding a solution to some of the issues.

He said that if anyone thought that his services to Visakhapatnam had gone to waste as he was not given the party ticket to contest the election, it was a mistake. He said that he would continue his services in Visakhapatnam and strive to strengthen the party in Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh.

