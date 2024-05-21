Dengue cases seem to be on the rise in Visakhapatnam district

The admission of four patients in the King George Hospital (KGH), last week, with symptoms of dengue has once again brought the focus on the viral disease, which can sometimes turn out to be fatal in severe cases. Some others are said to be undergoing treatment at private hospitals.

There are seven patients undergoing treatment in KGH, and their condition is stable, according to hospital sources.

A 14-year-old, who was admitted to the hospital last Tuesday (May 14), tested positive for dengue on Thursday evening. “He hails from the JNNURM Colony at Madhurawada. I had admitted him to the KGH last Tuesday. The test at the Virology Lab in KGH has confirmed dengue, and he is now being treated at the ‘Dengue ward’, set up, in Rajendra Prasad Ward,” Rupakula Ravi Kumar, State convener, Medical Wing of BJP, said on Monday evening.

“The platelet count of the boy, which was 83,000 after admission, has fallen to 57,000 today (May 19). I have information that there are around 12 cases of dengue, including those admitted to the private hospitals in the city,” he said.

“We have collected 90,912 blood samples and detected 34 positive cases of malaria from January 1 to May 19, this year. During the same period last year, we collected 87,006 samples and detected 31 malaria positive cases. Similarly, the figures for dengue are 2,096 samples collected, this year, and 179 positive cases of dengue were detected as against 2,041 samples collected, last year, of which 337 tested positive for dengue in Visakhapatnam district,” says District Malaria Officer M. Tulasi.

Malaria cases in ASR district

Meanwhile, viral fevers are being reported at isolated places in the Agency areas of Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district during the last couple of weeks. Malaria cases have increased significantly in ASR district in the calendar year, so far, compared to last year. During the second week of this month, eight persons of Rachakeelam, a hilltop village in Ananthagiri mandal, suffered from viral fevers. Viral fevers were also reported at Buruga and Chinkonela hamlets of the same mandal. “Many cases go unreported as people go for treatment at private hospitals at S. Kota,” says Girijana Sangham leader K. Govinda Rao.

“There are 1,777 villages in ASR district. We have started the first round of general spraying on April 15, and completed it in 1,100 villages. We plan to complete spraying in the remaining villages by the end of May 31. The second and final round of spraying will begin on July 1. Malaria cases are seen more in the tribal areas, while dengue is seen in urban areas. However, a few cases of dengue are occasionally reported from Araku and Paderu,” says District Malaria Officer P.S.S. Prasad.

“The number of malaria positives detected, between January 1 and May 20, this year, has gone up from 526 last year to 600 during the same period, this year,” he added.

