Dengue cases are on the rise in Visakhapatnam

October 10, 2023 03:27 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Dengue cases are on the rise in the city. The mosquitoes, responsible for the spread of dengue, thrive in stagnant rain water in discarded tyres, coconut shells and puddles. Dengue causes high fever, and symptoms like headache, muscle or joint pain, nausea and vomiting. In severe cases, dengue can lead to a drastic fall in blood platelets, which can sometimes turnout to be life-threatening, if not treated in time, say doctors.

A comparison of the data for dengue cases for the first 10 months of 2022 and 2023 (up to October 5) in various Zones in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) shows that dengue, which showed a decline in July and August this year, increased in September and recorded 46 cases in the first five days of October this year, as against 182 cases for the whole month of October, last year.

Dengue seems to be rampant in Rambilli, Nathavalasa, Cheedikada mandals in Anakapalli district, and in Anakapalli town, says T. Kameswara Rao, general secretary of Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV), which has conducted medical camps in Anakapalli during the last two months.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Many patients are going to private hospitals and doctors for treatment of dengue, and no record is being maintained by them. Citizens are also not keen on covering their overhead water tanks with lids,” he says. There are allegations that some people are dumping garbage beside the road, outside their compound, in vacant spaces and in drain

“We are conducting awareness programmes to educate people,” says Naresh, Chief Medical Officer of Health, GVMC. “Fogging operations are being conducted for the control of adult mosquitoes, and five lakh gambusia fish have been released this season, so far, for the control of mosquito larvae,” says Sambamurthy, GVMC Biologist.

“There is no shortage of platelets as most of the dengue fevers have not turned severe, so far,” say A. Sugandhi, Medical Director of AS Raja Voluntary Blood Bank, and Ravi Kumar, secretary of IRCS Blood Bank.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT