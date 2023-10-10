HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dengue cases are on the rise in Visakhapatnam

46 cases reported in the first five days of October compared to 182 cases in the same month last year

October 10, 2023 03:27 am | Updated 03:27 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal
GVMC workers conducting fogging operations on the streets to prevent the proliferation of mosquitoes in Visakhapatnam.

GVMC workers conducting fogging operations on the streets to prevent the proliferation of mosquitoes in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: V Raju

Dengue cases are on the rise in the city. The mosquitoes, responsible for the spread of dengue, thrive in stagnant rain water in discarded tyres, coconut shells and puddles. Dengue causes high fever, and symptoms like headache, muscle or joint pain, nausea and vomiting. In severe cases, dengue can lead to a drastic fall in blood platelets, which can sometimes turnout to be life-threatening, if not treated in time, say doctors.

A comparison of the data for dengue cases for the first 10 months of 2022 and 2023 (up to October 5) in various Zones in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) shows that dengue, which showed a decline in July and August this year, increased in September and recorded 46 cases in the first five days of October this year, as against 182 cases for the whole month of October, last year.

Dengue seems to be rampant in Rambilli, Nathavalasa, Cheedikada mandals in Anakapalli district, and in Anakapalli town, says T. Kameswara Rao, general secretary of Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV), which has conducted medical camps in Anakapalli during the last two months.

“Many patients are going to private hospitals and doctors for treatment of dengue, and no record is being maintained by them. Citizens are also not keen on covering their overhead water tanks with lids,” he says. There are allegations that some people are dumping garbage beside the road, outside their compound, in vacant spaces and in drain

“We are conducting awareness programmes to educate people,” says Naresh, Chief Medical Officer of Health, GVMC. “Fogging operations are being conducted for the control of adult mosquitoes, and five lakh gambusia fish have been released this season, so far, for the control of mosquito larvae,” says Sambamurthy, GVMC Biologist.

“There is no shortage of platelets as most of the dengue fevers have not turned severe, so far,” say A. Sugandhi, Medical Director of AS Raja Voluntary Blood Bank, and Ravi Kumar, secretary of IRCS Blood Bank.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / disease

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.