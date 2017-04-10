Visakhapatnam

Demonetised currency exchange racket busted

Smart operation: Assistant Commissioner of Police (CTF) I. Chittibabu displaying the demonetised currency notes in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Smart operation: Assistant Commissioner of Police (CTF) I. Chittibabu displaying the demonetised currency notes in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.  

Five taken into custody in separate raids by CTF

The City Task Force (CTF) police seized demonetised currency notes of ₹500 and ₹1,000, valued at ₹1.48 crore from five persons while they were trying to exchange them for commission, in separate raids in the city.

After the announcement of demonetisation of ₹500 and ₹1,000 by the Government of India, a close watch has been kept on the brokers/agents who were indulging in illegal money exchange on huge commission basis.

On receipt of reliable information on exchange of new currency with old currency, the CTF teams, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police I. Chittibabu conducted raids at Dondaparthi and near PF Office, Marripalem, on Saturday and apprehended five persons while they were in possession of old currency notes.

The prime accused, Ramesh Kumar, had arranged old currency notes for exchange with new currency through P. Peddi Raju and P. Satya Gopal on commission basis to B. Rupesh Kumar of Vijayawada and B. Appalanaidu of Hyderabad. All the five accused were arrested.

Only Non-Resident Indians can exchange old notes, but they too have to declare the cash at the immigration point, the moment they land at the airport, Mr. Chittibabu said.

All the accused were apprehended while they were waiting for exchange of new currency on commission basis.

The accused along with seized notes were handed over to the SHOs of MVP and Airport Police Stations on Sunday for further investigation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 5, 2020 11:16:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/demonetised-currency-exchange-racket-busted/article17900866.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY