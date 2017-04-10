Demonetised currency exchange racket busted

The City Task Force (CTF) police seized demonetised currency notes of ₹500 and ₹1,000, valued at ₹1.48 crore from five persons while they were trying to exchange them for commission, in separate raids in the city.

After the announcement of demonetisation of ₹500 and ₹1,000 by the Government of India, a close watch has been kept on the brokers/agents who were indulging in illegal money exchange on huge commission basis.

On receipt of reliable information on exchange of new currency with old currency, the CTF teams, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police I. Chittibabu conducted raids at Dondaparthi and near PF Office, Marripalem, on Saturday and apprehended five persons while they were in possession of old currency notes.

The prime accused, Ramesh Kumar, had arranged old currency notes for exchange with new currency through P. Peddi Raju and P. Satya Gopal on commission basis to B. Rupesh Kumar of Vijayawada and B. Appalanaidu of Hyderabad. All the five accused were arrested.

Only Non-Resident Indians can exchange old notes, but they too have to declare the cash at the immigration point, the moment they land at the airport, Mr. Chittibabu said.

All the accused were apprehended while they were waiting for exchange of new currency on commission basis.

The accused along with seized notes were handed over to the SHOs of MVP and Airport Police Stations on Sunday for further investigation.