Demolition of shops draws criticism in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 08, 2022 23:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Demolition of shops near Karakachettu Polamamba has evoked sharp criticism from various political parties on Tuesday. Leaders who visited the demolished shops criticised the GVMC for demolishing shops in the midnight.

TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu visited the spot. He condemned the demolition of shops by the GVMC without giving them any notice. The shops were demolished though the issue was in the court, he alleged.

Jana Sena leader Bolisetti Satyanarayana said the shops which were existing for the last 40 years were demolished. He said Jana Sena was not against removing encroachments, but it was opposing the selective action. He said the AU should release a White Paper on encroachments.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) delegation led by district secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar visited the demolished shops and condemned the action of GVMC authorities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app