Demolition of shops draws criticism in Visakhapatnam

Demolition of shops near Karakachettu Polamamba has evoked sharp criticism from various political parties on Tuesday. Leaders who visited the demolished shops criticised the GVMC for demolishing shops in the midnight.

TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu visited the spot. He condemned the demolition of shops by the GVMC without giving them any notice. The shops were demolished though the issue was in the court, he alleged.

Jana Sena leader Bolisetti Satyanarayana said the shops which were existing for the last 40 years were demolished. He said Jana Sena was not against removing encroachments, but it was opposing the selective action. He said the AU should release a White Paper on encroachments.

CPI(M) delegation led by district secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar visited the demolished shops and condemned the action of GVMC authorities.