Demolish ‘illegal’ YSRCP offices at Yendada and Anakapalli, Jana Sena Party corporator urges GVMC officials

Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator from Ward 22, P.L.V.N. Murthy, demanded that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) demolish the YSR Congress Party offices at Yendada and Anakapalli, alleging that they were constructed illegally without obtaining permissions.

Submitting a representation to the GVMC Chief City Planner Suresh here on Friday, Mr. Murthy said that the party office at China Gadili in Yendada village on Survey No. 175/4 and another office at Rajupalem in Anakapalli were unauthorised and constructed without obtaining permissions from the GVMC. He alleged that the then YSRCP government had given two-acre land worth ₹100 crore at a very cheap price on lease for the construction of the buildings. He said that since the year 2022, the buildings do not have permission at all, besides they are not even paying taxes.