Demand of making a BC Andhra Pradesh CM justified: Brother Anil Kumar

Backward Classes are looking for an alternative, says Jagan’s brother-in-law

Evangelist Brother Anil Kumar, brother-in-law of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, has said that Backward Classes (BCs) in the State are seeking an alternative and want person belonging to the communities to be the Chief Minister.

“This demand is justified,” said Brother Anil Kumar who was in the city on Monday on invitation of the All India Christian Council members Kampa Hanoku and Nagaraju. He took in a meeting attended by the representatives of SCs, STs, BCs, minorities, Arya Vysya Sangham and the Swarnakarula Sangham (goldsmiths’ association).

Mr. Hanoku alleged that ever since the YSRCP government came to power, injustice was being done to the Christians. “Schools established during the British era, about 125 years ago, are being taken over by the government. There is no chance of meeting the Chief Minister as appointment is not being given,” he said.

Mr. Nagaraju said that Brother Anil Kumar’s influence had helped the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) win around 70 seats in the 2019 elections. “The Chief Minister did not give an appointment to us to represent the issues pertaining to aided schools,” he alleged.

Brother Anil Kumar told the media that these associations had helped the YSRCP before the elections and they were in troubles now with their lands being taken over by the government.

Asked about to the demand made to him by the associations to form a political party, Brother Anil Kumar refused to discuss politics. However, he added that a political party could not be formed in a day.

“The Chief Minister is busy with his work and I with mine. I met him two-and-a-half years ago. I will represent the plights of the Christian organisations to the Chief Minister through a letter,” he said.

Replying to a query pertaining to Vivekananda Reddy murder case, he said that the CBI had taken over the case and there was no escape for the culprits now.