Demand for arrack on the rise in Vizag Agency

Excise officials destroying an arrack manufacturing unit in the interior areas of Visakhapatnam district.

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 February 2020 01:07 IST

Increase in IMFL prices is driving people towards the illicitly distilled beverage, say police

There has been a steady rise in demand for illicit distilled (ID) arrack in many parts of Visakhapatnam district post the implementation of the new liquor policy in Andhra Pradesh.

Officials of the Excise and Prohibition Department said that they are witnessing a rise in demand, supply and consumption of arrack after a gap of many years.

Sources said that prior to the implementation of the new excise policy, there were not many takers for arrack as cheap liquor was available at the IMFL (Indian-made Foreign Liquor) shops located all over the district. However, with almost 60% of the IMFL shops closing down in recent months, coupled with a sharp hike in liquor prices, a large number of people are shifting towards arrack.

Cashing in on the situation are a number of gangs who specialise in manufacturing and distributing arrack.

Sources said that these gangs are mushrooming in areas like Narsipatnam (Rural), Chintapalle, Koyyuru, Pedabayalu, Araku, Payakaraopeta, Paderu, Araku, V. Madugula and Dumbriguda.

“Earlier, wine shop owners would tip us off regarding the illegal manufacturing units in order to safeguard their business. Now, since the shops are owned by the government, we have lost those sources. But we are trying our best to penetrate the network,” said a senior police officer from the district.

Arrack is much cheaper than liquor, which is luring more people to go for it, the police officer said, adding that people living in AOB (Andhra Odisha Border) area are procuring arrack from Odisha, where it is easily available.

Staff crunch

The Excise and Prohibition Department in Anakapalle sub- division covers all the nine mandals in the Agency areas, apart from several others in the rural parts. The sub-division has nine stations under its control.

According to sources, the division is reeling under a severe staff shortage with almost 50% vacant posts.

Keeping in view the increasing number of gangs selling arrack, teams of Excise officials have been conducting surprise raids at many places in the district for the past one week.

Anakapalle Excise and Prohibition Inspector K. Kameswara Rao said that the department has been conducting raids since February 18.The department has so far booked about 26 cases in which 17 persons were arrested. About 163 litres of arrack and 6,450 litres of fermented jaggery was seized from them, he said.

Mr. Kameswara Rao said with 10 litres of fermented jaggery, one litre of arrack can be produced. Among the cases booked, five each were registered at Araku and Payakaraopeta, while four were registered in Chodavaram. The other cases were from Chintapalle, Paderu, V. Madugula, Narsipatnam, Yelamanchili and a few other places, he said.

The raids would continue, excise officials said.