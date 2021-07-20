Delta variant a cause for concern: experts

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 July 2021 00:55 IST

‘If protocols are not followed it can hit back in the form of third wave’

The COVID-19 variant B.1.617.2 or the Delta variant that caused havoc in the country and in the district, is still the variant of concern and if COVID protocols are not followed, it can still hit back in the form of third wave, if there is no further mutation.

This was the opinion of the experts who addressed the 78th webinar on review of variants, vaccines, infection prevention and treatment, organised by the Andhra Medical College here on Sunday.

Speaking at the webinar, Prathit A. Kulkarni, infectious disease specialist at Baylor St. Lukes Medical Centre, Texas, USA, said there are three basic types of variants — Variants of Interest which includes strains such as B.1.617.1 and B.1.617.3 that were earlier found in India, Variants of Concern such as B.1. 617.2 or the Delta variant that are found in India and the USA and Variants of High Consequences.

According to him, VOC, which includes the Delta variant, is an area of concern and much of it is still in research stage and VOHC so far have not been found in the world, but research is on.

Clearing the air on vaccines, he said people can take the vaccine immediately after completing the isolation period or after three to four months. But for people who were on monoclonal antibody therapy or were given convalescent plasma, it is better to wait for three or four months.

He said that the effect of COVID virus is more on ageing persons and on those with underlying diseases. There is no vaccine for children below 12 years and from 12 to 18 years, the effect is normally mild. The virus can be harsh on children with obesity or on those with underlying diseases, he said.

Kalpalatha Guntupalli, pulmonologist at Baylor St. Lukes Medical Centre, Texas, and P.V. Sudhakar, Principal, Andhra Medical College, spoke.

One death, 77 new cases

Meanwhile, the district recorded 77 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Monday morning. This takes the total count to 1,51,590.

The district also reported one death, taking the total death count to 1,043.

During the same period, 132 persons undergoing treatment were discharged or declared free of the virus, taking the total discharges to 1,48,484.

The number active cases has dropped to 2,063 as on Monday morning.