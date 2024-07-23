GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delta to bear the burnt as Godavari flows beyond first flood warning level

The inflow of Godavari flood water exceeds 10 lakh cusecs at Dowleswaram at 8 a. m. on Monday

Published - July 23, 2024 09:11 am IST - DOWLESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau,T. Appala Naidu
Tribal people being evacuated from Vaddigudem village as it was hit by Godavari flood in Chintoor agency in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Monday.

Tribal people being evacuated from Vaddigudem village as it was hit by Godavari flood in Chintoor agency in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The first Godavari flood warning has been issued at Sir Arthur Cotton barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district as the inflow has touched 10 lakh cusecs at 8 a. m. on Monday. However, barely 1800 cusecs of the flood water is being released into the Godavari Delta canals.

At 10 lakh cusecs of inflow at Dowleswaram, the entire Godavari delta spreading in the districts of Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari and Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema would face the threat of inundation of crops and submergence of habitations.

Horticulture crops, primarily banana, will submerge along the banks of the branches of the Godavari river - Vasista, Vynateya and Gowthami. The paddy fields will bear the burnt.

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector R. Mahesh Kumar has launched evacuation drive in the villages in the islands of the Godavari river.

In the Chintoor agency, the tribals are being evacuated along the river Sabari.

