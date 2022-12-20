Delicate surgery saves 7-year-old boy from the prospect of amputation in Visakhapatnam

December 20, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 7-year-old-boy was saved from the prospect of amputation of his lower left limb, through limb reconstruction at KIMS ICON Hospital, here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naveen of Srikakulam district met with a road accident resulting in partial bone exposure of his left limb, damage to his arteries and part of the bone getting crushed. His parents took him to some local doctors and they had advised amputation. Later, he was taken to KIMS ICON, and after seven surgeries, the boy is walking on his own after nearly 18 months.

P. Siddharth, consultant trauma and limb reconstructive surgeon, noted in a statement said that the treatment was started after consultations with the department of orthopaedic surgery, and Dr. PRK Prasad, consultant plastic surgeon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the first phase, bone debridement was done. The damaged bone tissue was completely removed and the entire area was cleaned. In the second phase, some tissues and muscles from the right leg were removed and placed in the left leg.

After that a limb reconstruction surgery (LRS), the bone was made to grow as there was blood flow from the small adjacent collaterals. The muscles and bone tissues transferred from the other leg also grew successfully. Clamps and clips were placed in the inner part for this purpose. This resulted in a total of 4 centimetres of new bone growth. After the bone growth, clips and clamps were removed.

For nearly a year and-a-half, the boy was confined to bed.

“The boy is walking on his own, without any support, and even going to school,” says Dr. Siddharth.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US