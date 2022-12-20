Delicate surgery saves 7-year-old boy from the prospect of amputation in Visakhapatnam

December 20, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 7-year-old-boy was saved from the prospect of amputation of his lower left limb, through limb reconstruction at KIMS ICON Hospital, here.

Naveen of Srikakulam district met with a road accident resulting in partial bone exposure of his left limb, damage to his arteries and part of the bone getting crushed. His parents took him to some local doctors and they had advised amputation. Later, he was taken to KIMS ICON, and after seven surgeries, the boy is walking on his own after nearly 18 months.

P. Siddharth, consultant trauma and limb reconstructive surgeon, noted in a statement said that the treatment was started after consultations with the department of orthopaedic surgery, and Dr. PRK Prasad, consultant plastic surgeon.

In the first phase, bone debridement was done. The damaged bone tissue was completely removed and the entire area was cleaned. In the second phase, some tissues and muscles from the right leg were removed and placed in the left leg.

After that a limb reconstruction surgery (LRS), the bone was made to grow as there was blood flow from the small adjacent collaterals. The muscles and bone tissues transferred from the other leg also grew successfully. Clamps and clips were placed in the inner part for this purpose. This resulted in a total of 4 centimetres of new bone growth. After the bone growth, clips and clamps were removed.

For nearly a year and-a-half, the boy was confined to bed.

“The boy is walking on his own, without any support, and even going to school,” says Dr. Siddharth.