Delicate surgery performed

Stereotactic Radio Surgery (SRS) was successfully performed on a 62-year-old man to clear the two focal lesions in his brain, at HCG Cancer Centre at Health City, Arilova, here, recently.

Mahesh Prasad Tripati was diagnosed as having metastatic esophageal cancer in December 2018. He received four cycles of chemotherapy elsewhere and was found to have progressive disease. Subsequently, Mr. Tripati developed headache and weakness in the right side of his body during the second week of July this year, Dr. Pradeep Bhaskar, radiation oncologist, specialised in radio surgery, told a media conference on Friday.

An MRI of the patient’s brain revealed that one lesion was in the left parietal region and the other was in the left cerebellar region. Mr. Tripati had shown significant symptomatic improvement with conservative management. The case was discussed in the multi-disciplinary tumour board and it was decided to go for SRS as the patient had two lesions. A CT scan of the brain and a planning MRI brain with specific sequence was done.

The 3D-FSPGR MRI images were then co-registered with the planning CT-scan images using image registration software. After precise image registration, the target volume and organs at risk were delineated meticulously on the CT using the MR image and counter checking in coronal and sagittal sectional images. The Planning Target Volumes (PTVs) were achieved by a margin of 2 mm around the Gross Tumor Volumes (GTVs), Dr. Pradeep explained.

Treatment was executed using Varian True Beam Linear Accelerator through the single iso-centre technique and 6 MV Flattening Free Filter Beams to achieve dose confirmality and internal heterogenity to the target volumes and dose constraints to the organs at risk. Dr. Pradeep said that there were no contraindications for radio surgery. SRS being a day-care procedure, the patient could walk out of the hospital 30 minutes after the surgery. The procedure is covered under Arogyasri scheme.

Dr. Aditya Narayan, Dr. Vijay Aditya and Dr. Muralidhar Bora, who were part of the operating team, were present.