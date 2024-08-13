GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delicate surgery performed to treat 70-year-old man suffering from liver cirrhosis

Published - August 13, 2024 08:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 70-year-old man suffering from severe liver cirrhosis was successfully treated through liver transplant at KIMS ICON Hospital, here.

“Liver cirrhosis is a very serious condition that significantly affects the quality of life. In many cases, a liver transplant is the only viable treatment. Traditionally, such procedures require large incisions and long hospital stays, leading to prolonged recovery time and increased risk of complications,” according to Sachin Daga, liver transplant surgeon of the hospital.

The transplant team including Dr. Chalapathi Rao, hepatologist, and Dr Sharat P and Dr Ravi S, Dr. Ravichandra Reddy, Dr. Paramesh, Dr Raghu, Dr Praveen and other medical professionals adopted advanced methods for liver transplant surgeries, allowing complex surgeries with minimal incisions, reducing physical discomfort and enabling quicker recovery of the patient,” Dr. Sachin Daga said in a statement on Tuesday.

The patient was discharged just five days after the surgery and has fully recovered returning to his normal life.

